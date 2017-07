FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Of course, this tournament came down to the back nine on Sunday.

Marissa Singer holds off Sarah Frazier to secure the FWWGA City Tournament title at Coyote Creek Golf Club. The Saint Francis golfer made the final round interesting as she shot a two-over 74 and finished the tournament even. Frazier was two shots back.

Reigning champion Courtney Dye finished the event in a tie for 6th place.

