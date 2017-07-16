Jaylon Smith talks adversity, purpose and legacy at Kings Feast event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Jaylon Smith has a ‘Clear Eye View’ on life.

This his own motto as he takes on adversity – like a terrible knee injury – to get to the NFL. Cowboys training camp gets underway in almost exactly a week but the Bishop Luers graduate had no hesitation in being the keynote speaker at the Kings Feast event at Parkview Mirro Event Center in a partnership with AWP.

The day is directed to young African American men as they are talked to in workshops about leadership, legacy, purpose and much more. Many professionals in a wide array of fields are on hand to give advice as the men take the next steps in their lives academically and into different careers.

Smith is proud of where he came from and wants to influence the youth of his hometown in a very positive manner.

