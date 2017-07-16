Homestead’s Brummett named to Team USA in bowling

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Like a simple spare, Sydney Brummett continues to pick up accolades.

The Homestead graduate and bowler at Wichita State earned the honor of being named to Team USA this weekend. She will compete – while also on the Junior Team USA squad – at the beginning of September in Mexico.

Brummett said she was very emotional when she heard the news.

As a junior for the Shockers, Brummett earned the individual national championship and she hopes to join the professional circuit soon.

Stoked to represent the USA in Mexico this September!! ❤️🇺🇸💙 https://t.co/8m97CEmPhP — sydney brummett (@sydbrummett) July 15, 2017