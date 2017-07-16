Hannah Bullion crowned Miss Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hannah Bullion has been crowned Miss Allen County.

She won the honor at the Miss Allen County Queen Scholarship Pageant Saturday at Carroll High School.

The Purdue University student and Carroll High School graduate survived four areas of competition: interview, professional wear, evening wear, and on-stage question.

Bullion will reign over the Allen County Fair July 25-30. She will make appearances at several events, including: Kids Day, the demolition derby, various 4-H shows, and the talent show.

She also make appearances at a variety of events throughout the year in Allen County.

In January, she will compete at the Indiana State Fair Queen Contest.

For winning, Bullion will get a $1,000 scholarship and several other prices, including $785 modeling scholarship, Queen’s bracelet and tiara, tanning gift certificate, manicure certificate, miniature golf and token certificate, and many other prizes.

Caroline Chastain was 1st runner-up and Miss Photogenic, Amelia Wellman was 2nd runner-up, Julia Kuhn was 3rd runner-up, Maranda Malcom was 4th runner-up and Miss Congeniality.

NewsChannel 15’s Heather Herron emceed the event.