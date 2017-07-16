Fort Wayne native celebrates publishing first book after 9 years of dedication

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Deborah Kennedy is a Fort Wayne native celebrating her first book getting published. Tornado Weather is a riveting new novel about to hit shelves.

The story is a dark, unsettling portrait of a complex and flawed cast of characters and it centers around the disappearance of a young girl.

Kennedy joined First News Sunday to talk more about her inspirations and the process of getting a book published. She also offered some advice for aspiring novelists. You can meet her and chat Sunday at the Barnes and Noble at Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center. She will start a book signing at 2:00 p.m.