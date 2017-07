FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A situation is developing at the Maumee River Dam near the Anthony Boulevard Bridge.

A canoe appears to have gone over the dam and is now stuck in a pile of logs.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department and Department of Natural Resources are on scene and preparing to launch a boat.

A life jacket and paddle have been found near the canoe.

A dive team is on scene.

This is a developing situation.

Check back for more details as they become available.