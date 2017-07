FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Valorie Kondos Field saw a sparkle Saturday.

The UCLA gymnastics head coach was at the More Than Gymnastic gym in Fort Wayne to teach the teenagers some basics of the sport and the choreography that goes along with it. Kondos Field helped lead the Bruins to six team National Championships.

More than 40 girls – including some from Ohio and Illinois – participated and learned from one of the best in the business.