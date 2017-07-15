Turnstone Olympic Day shows opportunities of Paralympic sports

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hundreds of athletes are participating in Olympic Day at Turnstone this weekend.

The two-day event welcomes athletes with physical and visual impairments and introduces them to Paralympic sports like goalball, wheelchair basketball, table tennis, quad rugby, and many others.

“We are excited to take party in Olympic Day and introduce individuals with disabilities in the Fort Wayne community to Paralympic sport,” said Mike Mushett, Turnstone CEO. “Turnstone is proud to support the Olympic and Paralympic Movement and encourage children to lead healthy, active lives.”

On Sunday, participates can check out sled hockey at Parkview SportOne Icehouse. People can also learn more about what Turnstone has to offer.

Olympic Day at Turnstone runs in conjunction with U.S. Paralympics.

More than 2,000 events are happening across the U.S. and more than 160 countries are participating.