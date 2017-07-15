TinCaps Sweep Series in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa — The TinCaps beat the Burlington Bees (Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim), 2-1, in 10 innings on Friday night at Community Field. With the victory, Fort Wayne finished a sweep of the three-game series and extended its winning streak to five games.

Reinaldo Ilarraza scored what proved to be the game-winning run in the top of the 10th inning. He was at second base with two outs when left-hander Adrian Almeida (L) threw a wild pitch. Ilarraza darted for third, and then came home when Burlington (9-13, 40-51) catcher Jack Kruger’s throw to third sailed into left field. Ilarraza was pinch-running for designated hitter Jorge Oña, who led the inning off with a walk.

The TinCaps (15-7, 41-51) received stellar pitching from Reggie Lawson and Diomar Lopez . Lawson, 19, went a career-long seven innings. He struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter, while yielding just three hits and one run, a solo homer by the Angels’ top prospect, Jahmai Jones, with two outs in the bottom of the sixth.

Fort Wayne took a 1-0 lead in the second when right fielder Jack Suwinski hit a two-out RBI single to left that brought in third baseman Hudson Potts from third.

Lopez followed Lawson with three innings of work. The only runner he allowed came on an infield single. The 20-year-old from Nicaragua struck out five.

The TinCaps are now 22-12 since June 7.

Next Game

Saturday, July 15 @ Peoria (7:30 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: RH Mason Thompson

– Chiefs Probable Starter: RH Mike O’Reilly

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM, TinCapsRadio.com, TuneIn