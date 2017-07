FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Marissa Singer’s game is in tune.

The Saint Francis golfer has an eagle, three birdies and just three bogeys after two rounds (-2) as she leads the FWWGA City Tournament at Coyote Creek Golf Club. She shot even par 72 in the second round after carding a 70 on the first day of the event.

Sarah Frazier is two shots back after shooting a 74 to fall back to even par for the tournament.

The third and final round will take place on Sunday.

Useful. Shot. @marissa_golf shoots even par today (-2 for the tourney) and leads the FWWGA after two rounds pic.twitter.com/OETq8r2lPE — Andy McDonnell (@Andy_McDonnell) July 15, 2017