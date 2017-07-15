New Haven police drop the ball, but for a good cause

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hundreds of golf balls were dropped from a ladder truck Saturday and down the hill of the 18th green at Whispering Creek Golf Club.

The New Haven Adams Township Fire Department dropped the golf balls before the “Kops 4 Kids” golf outing. The goal was to have a golf ball fall into the hole and have the owner of the ball win $1,000.

But, two golf balls rolled in and the owners split the prize.

The ball drop kicked off the golf outing, which is an event that aims to provide children with positive exposure to police officers.

Kops 4 Kids is sponsored by the New Haven Chamber of Commerce.

Money raised from the event helps fund future events for children.