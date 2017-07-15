Man seriously hurt in shooting, suspect in custody

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man was shot in the ankle Saturday evening, according to Fort Wayne police.

A shooting was reported at 2212 Wayne Trace around 8:15 p.m.

According to police, some type of disturbance led to the shooting an apartment above Cutting Tools Inc.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police confirmed to NewsChannel 15 they have a suspect in custody. Police said the suspect ran from the apartment after the shooting but police were able to run him down.

No other details were immediately available.

The shooting is under investigation.