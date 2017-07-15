Hideout 125 to throw two-day party celebrating 3rd anniversary

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hideout 125 will celebrate 3 years of business July 21st. The tent will open at 5 p.m. and live music from Soul 35 will happen around 7 p.m.

Then on July 22nd they will have “The Brat Pack” starting at 7pm.

Hideout 125’s goal is to create a unique dining experience that will please the palate and soothe the soul. They serve the finest beef, the freshest seafood, premium wines, craft drinks and locally grown produce. They’re located at Pine Valley Shopping Center, 10350 Coldwater Road. Their sign says established 1933 but that’s because that’s when the Prohibition ended. Hideout is a Prohibition-themed restaurant.

Brittney Egolf and head chef Kealan McGlade joined First News Saturday to give NewsChannel 15 a taste.