INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Peter Morrison picked up right where he left off.

The Concordia Lutheran quarterback earned MVP honors as he led the North side to the victory over the South at the All-Star football game held at North Central High School. They won 21-14 on a touchdown pass with just 15 seconds remaining.

Morrison finished the night 8-of-14, 92 yards and two touchdowns. He’s continuing his athletic and academic career next year at Concordia University – Ann Arbor.