Car show set to fund Crime Stoppers rewards

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) For the third year, car enthusiasts will gather to support Crime Stoppers.

The 3rd annual “Rock the Fort” car show is set for Saturday, July 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at SweetCars on W. Jefferson Blvd.

All vehicles are welcome in the show. An entry fee of $15 per car helps fund the Crime Stoppers reward program.

Awards and door prizes will be handed out. Food, drink, music, and activities for kids will also be offered.

For more information, contact Royce White at (260) 205-0899.