Body pulled from St. Joseph River

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A body was pulled from the St. Joseph River in St. Joseph County early Saturday.

According to a release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, a local resident called police after spotting what he thought was a body floating downstream of the Ash Street Bridge on the St. Joseph River in St. Joseph County.

Indiana Conservation officers, St. Joseph County police and Penn Township firefighters responded and pulled a man’s body from the water. According to a release, the victim was a man who’d been reported missing Thursday.

Media reports identified the man as 53-year-old Roberto Vasquez of Elkhart County.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department was called in to investigate.