DNR: “Multiple injuries” after unmanned boat circles out of control on Lake Gage

LAKE GAGE, Ind. (WANE) – Multiple first responders were called to Lake Gage Saturday evening after a boat started spinning out of control.

A dispatcher with Steuben County Communications confirmed an “incident,” but couldn’t provide any additional information, citing her need to wait for a press release.

Video sent to NewsChannel 15 showed a boat with an open throttle moving in circles. Sabrina Minser told NewsChannel 15 several people were thrown from the boat. Minser said her husband escorted a paramedic out onto the water via a jet ski.

An air ambulance landed at the lake, according to several people who have messaged NewsChannel 15. But it’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

Misner told NewsChannel 15 the boat circled towards the shore line and eventually hit two boat lifts and a sheriff’s boat. Misner said emergency workers eventually got the boat stopped.

Indiana DNR Law Enforcement said on Facebook several officers were headed to the lake. They said, “Several District 2 officers are enroute to Lake Gage in Steuben County for an unmanned boat that is running at full speed. The boat is causing multiple crashes and injuries. This situation is very unpredictable and dangerous. Our thoughts are with all involved.”

