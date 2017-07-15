Beautiful weather, events welcome visitors to final day of TRF

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – And on the 9th day there were motorcycles, rides, games, music, and more.

The 49th Three Rivers Festival will conclude Saturday night with a fireworks display off the Indiana Michigan Power Building in downtown Fort Wayne.

Saturday’s afternoon and evening events featured Children’s Fest and a Kids Fun Run at IPFW, helicopter rides, the 4th Annual Brew Review, BIke Night at Freimann Square, “Here Come the Mummies” concert, Jazzworks at Botanical Conservatory, and dozens of other events.

Tens-of-thousands of people were expected at various venues across Fort Wayne. The entire nine-day TRF event was expected to draw close to a half-a-million visitors.

Despite some rain earlier in the week, organizers haven’t reported any major problems. Heavy rains Monday elevated river levels and forced the cancellation of the Raft Race. Otherwise, no other big events were impacted.

