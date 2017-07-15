Allen County Public Library hosting its first-ever Artist Fair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saturday at the library you’ll have the opportunity to take in a bazaar of unique contributions from a variety of local artists. The main branch of the Allen County Public Library is hosting its first-ever Artist Fair.

Marra Honeywell, the Youth Services Director at the Allen County Public Library as well as Nick Ferran and Diane Young, who are local artists who will be featured, joined First News Saturday for a preview of what to expect.

The fair is 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 15th, the last weekend of the Three Rivers Festival. Budding artists take advantage of the several programs being offered throughout the day designed to allow you to bloom including Watercolor, Simon Says Art, and Chainmaille Jewelry.

It’s free and open to the public.