UK police appeal for information after spate of acid attacks

LONDON (AP) — British police are appealing for information after a spate of acid attacks across northeast London left at least one person with life-changing injuries and severely injured several others.
Metropolitan Police say the 90-minute spree of five attacks began late Thursday. Two men on a moped tossed a noxious substance into the face of a 32-year-old moped driver and then jumped on his vehicle and drove away.
The pattern was repeated.
Police said Friday that the injuries to one man in his mid-20s are considered to be “life changing.”
The assaults come just days after a separate incident in which a man appeared in court accused of throwing acid at an aspiring model and her cousin.
