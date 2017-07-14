SUV runs stop sign, hits SUV; 2 seriously hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Two drivers were hospitalized in serious condition early Friday after a crash on Fort Wayne’s northwest side.

Police and medics were called around 8 a.m. Friday on a report of a crash at Washington Center and O’Day roads, just north of U.S. 30. Police said a black SUV and silver SUV collided there.

According to police at the scene, the black SUV was headed east on Washington Center when the northbound silver SUV ran a stop sign and struck the back SUV in the intersection.

Both drivers were hospitalized. Police said they were both considered seriously hurt.