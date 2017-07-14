SportONE/Parkview Fieldhouse expansion completed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Parkview Health announced Friday that at 35,000 square foot expansion of the SportONE/Parkview Fieldhouse has been completed.

The facility, located at 3946 Ice Way, features a new multi-purpose athletics area for additional basketball, volleyball and pickleball courts. Spectator seating has been increased with the addition of a mezzanine overlooking the courts.

The expansion also includes a new training facility for Athletes with Purpose which offers performance training classes for adults along with new offices for Parkview Athletic Rehabilitation.

According to Parkview, the SportONE/Parkview Fieldhouse currently supports clubs like Always100, Club1, Summit Volleyball, Fort Wayne Futsal and the Gym Rats. The Gym Rats alone are expected to draw approximately 80,875 visitors to the city in the 2016–2017 season, worth an estimated $15.5 million in visitor spending, according to Visit Fort Wayne.

The expanded SportONE/Parkview Fieldhouse