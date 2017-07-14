Soccer stars Beasley, Killion connect with Fort Wayne campers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – DaMarcus Beasley couldn’t attend his annual soccer camp in Fort Wayne this week – so U.S. Men’s National Team star did the next best thing.

Beasley Facetimed with campers on Friday, passing his soccer knowledge on to aspiring players.

But Beasley wasn’t the only treat for campers.

U.S. Women’s National Team member and Bishop Dwenger graduate Sarah Killion also Facetimed in to talk to campers. Killion grew up going to Beasley’s camp – and now plays professionally herself with Sky Blue FC in the National Women’s Soccer League.

In addition to the U.S. National Team, Beasley plays for the Houston Dynamo of Major League Soccer. He was named an MLS All-Star last week.