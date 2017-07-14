Public library’s radio station manager remembered as ‘friend to all’

Related Coverage Motorcyclist dies following crash with van

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Richard Bunatta first met Erik Möllberg when he heard about a new radio station that had been launched by the Allen County Public Library and figured it wasn’t too late to chase his dream of deejaying.

Bunatta said after he and Möllberg told stories and talked New York, Möllberg asked him, “So what do you want to do?” Bunatta told him he hoped to host an oldies show on Saturday nights.

Möllberg’s response? “GREAT!”

That’s how Bunatta said he will remember Möllberg, the station manager at WELT-FM 95.7 who he said became his first friend in Fort Wayne. Möllberg was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday morning at the intersection of Leesburg and Rapp roads, just north of U.S. 30 near the Whitley-Allen county line.

He was identified by the Allen County Coroner later, and news of his death spread from there. Bunatta said “everyone is in a state of shock.”

Möllberg was the brain child behind WELT, a low-power station launched by the Allen County Public Library in February 2016. It is a listener-sponsored and member-controlled community radio station that Möllberg molded and formed and continued to build into Friday, Bunatta said.

“Erik, in addition to being our manager, our boss, he’s been a cheerleader, he’s been the go-to guy, if something goes wrong, he makes it right,” said Bunatta, a station deejay thanks to Möllberg. “He was universally loved by the staff and by anybody who came into contact with him. He’s one of those guys. It’s very hard to take right now.

“In a nutshell, to know him was to love him. He was that kind of guy.

Services for Möllberg have not been determined.