MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – Garrett Schoenle is adding to his resume this weekend.

The Northrop pitcher – who will hear if he earned the Mr. Indiana Baseball award Friday night – has chosen to go to college instead of the pros at this point. He will continue is athletic and academic career at the University of Cincinnati.

Schoenle was selected in the 30th round by the Cincinnati Reds in the MLB Draft. He’ll be re-eligible to get drafted again in a few years time.