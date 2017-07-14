Motorcyclist critical in crash with van

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A motorcyclist was critically hurt in a Friday morning crash with a van west of Fort Wayne.

Police and medics were called around 8:30 a.m. Friday to the intersection of Leesburg and Rapp roads, just north of U.S. 30 near the Whitley-Allen county line.

Investigators said a minivan was headed west on Leesburg Road when it tried to turn south onto Rapp Road and drove into the path of the eastbound motorcycle. The motorcycle slammed into the side of the van, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to a hospital in critical condition, police said. A woman who was driving the van was not hurt.

It’s not clear if she was cited.