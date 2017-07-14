Minkler, Kirsch proposed as top Indiana US prosecutors

Related Coverage U.S. attorney for northern Indiana resigns

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — President Donald Trump has announced his intent nominate interim U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler of the Southern District of Indiana to fill the job permanently and Thomas L. Kirsch II for a similar position in the state’s Northern District.

Kirsch is a partner at Winston & Strawn LLP in Chicago. Previously, he was an assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District and a counsel at the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Policy.

Minkler has been the interim U.S. attorney since June 2015. Before that, he served for 21 years as an assistant U.S. attorney and chief of the Drug and Violent Crime Unit.

The White House announced the nominations Friday. They must be confirmed by the Senate. U.S. attorneys serve as the chief federal law enforcement officers within their judicial districts.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.