Gilt and guns: Macron wants to be Europe’s go-to for Trump

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is positioning himself as the indispensable intermediary between Europe and Donald Trump.

Macron made a point of detailing both the long history of ties between France and America and the areas where he and Trump disagree as he hosted the U.S. president for a Bastille Day visit.

But Macron made clear it was in the spirit of bluntness between friends, even offering a conspiratorial wink during a press conference featuring the two men.

Trump’s trip has included a gilded tour of one of France’s most storied monuments and dinner at the Eiffel Tower. He’ll be the guest of honor at Friday’s Bastille Day military parade.

