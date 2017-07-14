Free Friday: Fun weekend events that won’t break the bank

Check out these fun weekend activities that won’t break the bank.

Friday Nites Live Summer Concert Series

Featuring music of Ty Causey

Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center

Courtyard Fountain

4130 West Jefferson Boulevard Fort Wayne

Today

6:30pm-8:30pm

Free and open to the public

Summer in the City

Food, art and live music by Jared Andrews

ATRIUM

111 West Berry Street Suite 211

Fort Wayne, IN

6pm-9pm

Free and open to the public

Sebeika Classic Car Show

Classic car show with food and live music from Brent Cooper

Georgetown Square

6400 E State Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46815

5pm to 9pm

$10 to register a classic car

Free admission to view the cars

Three Rivers Festival Children’s Fest

Over 50 booths offering crafts, storytelling, magic, education and hands-on activities for kids

Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne

2101 E. Coliseum Boulevard

Fort Wayne, IN

10am-4pm

Free admission

Rock the Plaza

Free concert series featuring the music of the Jon Durnell Band, Phil’s Family Lizard, Pop N Fresh and Moser Woods

Allen County Public Library

900 Library Plaza

Fort Wayne, IN

Saturday, July 15

6pm