Free Friday: Fun weekend events that won’t break the bank

Check out these fun weekend activities that won’t break the bank.
Friday Nites Live Summer Concert Series
Featuring music of Ty Causey
Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center
Courtyard Fountain
4130 West Jefferson Boulevard Fort Wayne
Today
6:30pm-8:30pm
Free and open to the public
Summer in the City
Food, art and live music by Jared Andrews
ATRIUM
111 West Berry Street Suite 211
Fort Wayne, IN
6pm-9pm
Free and open to the public
Sebeika Classic Car Show
Classic car show with food and live music from Brent Cooper
Georgetown Square
6400 E State Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46815
5pm to 9pm
$10 to register a classic car
Free admission to view the cars
Three Rivers Festival Children’s Fest
Over 50 booths offering crafts, storytelling, magic, education and hands-on activities for kids
Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne
2101 E. Coliseum Boulevard
Fort Wayne, IN
10am-4pm
Free admission
Rock the Plaza
Free concert series featuring the music of the Jon Durnell Band, Phil’s Family Lizard, Pop N Fresh and Moser Woods
Allen County Public Library
900 Library Plaza
Fort Wayne, IN
Saturday, July 15
6pm