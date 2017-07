FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Courtney Dye is going to need a comeback to defend her title.

Sarah Frazier and Marissa Singer are in the lead of the FWWGA City Tournament at Coyote Creek Golf Club at -2 (70) after the first round of play. Dye – who also claimed the NAIA Individual National Championship while a member of the Indiana Tech golf team this year – is several strokes back as she finished with a +6 (78).

Rounds 2 and 3 take place this weekend.