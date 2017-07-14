1 dead, 2 hurt in U.S. 30 crash; WB lanes closed

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A fatal crash along U.S. 30 near the Steel Dynamics, Inc. plant briefly closed all lanes of the highway Friday afternoon. The eastbound lanes were reopened around 4:15 p.m.

NewsChannel 15 learned just around 3:30 p.m. that a crash occurred at U.S. 30 and C.R. 700 East, just west of the Whitley-Allen county line at the SDI plant property. Police at the scene said a minivan with three occupants that was headed west on U.S. 30 crashed into a car with four occupants that was turning north onto 700 East.

One person from the van was taken away in an ambulance and another was airlifted. The person killed was in the van.

No one in the car was hurt.

It’s not clear how the crash happened.

Westbound traffic was being routed off the highway onto countyline road.