Woman shot inside home, police searching for suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman was shot early Thursday morning while inside a home on the city’s southeast side, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

The shooting was reported at 4504 Smith Street around 12:39 a.m.

FWPD Spokesman Officer Chris Felton said someone fired several shots towards the home. A woman in a front room was hit by at least one bullet. She was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Police believe the home was hit with at least eight bullets. Officers found several shell casings in an alley next to the home. The casings were collected for evidence and several photographs were taken.

Investigators talked with several people who were inside the home. It’s unclear how many people were inside when the shots were fired.

Felton said investigators don’t know if the woman or someone inside the home was the intended target, or if anyone was the target.

Police are trying to determine if there was more than one shooter and if they were on foot or in a vehicle.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Wayne police or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-STOP.