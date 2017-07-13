Violence-plagued Fort Wayne bar being demolished

Related Coverage Sports and Spirits neighbors react to shooting, closure

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A business in northeastern Indiana will soon begin demolition on a shuttered bar where three men were fatally shot in September.

Deister Machine Co. bought the old Sports and Spirits bar, which has been closed since the 2016 shooting. Company president Mark Deister says he plans to turn the property into a small green space with a memorial.

A company spokesman says demolition will begin sometime next week. The company also will hold a memorial service to remember those who were killed.

Fort Wayne Police Department records show officers were called to the bar more than 430 times over the past 10 years for shootings, stabbings and bar fights.

Deister says he hopes the demolition will turn a negative situation into a positive one.

