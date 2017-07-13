Trump wishes he’d asked Putin who he supported

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says there’s one question he wishes he would have asked Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in Germany last week: “Were you actually supporting me?”

That’s what Trump tells Reuters in a White House interview Wednesday before departing for Paris, France.

U.S. intelligence officials have concluded that Russia meddled in the 2016 election in order to bolster Trump’s candidacy and weaken his rival, Hillary Clinton.

But Trump is doubting that conclusion. He says that his commitment to building up the military and increasing U.S. energy production stand opposed to Putin’s aims.

He says: “It’s really the one question I wish I would have asked Putin: Were you actually supporting me?”

Trump also insists the White House “is functioning beautifully” despite what he calls a “hoax made up by the Democrats.

