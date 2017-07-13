Sweetwater president resigns from Lutheran Board

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The president and CEO of Sweetwater has resigned from the boards of directors for Lutheran Hospital and Lutheran Health Network.

In a letter to Community Health Systems leaders, Chuck Surack said, “I cannot agree with or condone what has happened to so many great people in our hospitals.”

Surack said he believes recent actions taken by CHS are not in the best interest of this community.

He mentions former Lutheran CEO Brian Bauer, who was fired last month, and several physicians who’ve either been fired or have resigned.

His resignation, which is effective immediately, comes amid months of upheaval at Lutheran Hospital after a group of doctors attempted to buy Lutheran from its owner Community Health Systems.

Click here to read Surack’s resignation letter.