Senator profits from outsourcing he slams

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana senator who railed against Carrier Corp. for moving manufacturing jobs to Mexico last year profits from a family business that relies on Mexican labor to produce its products.

Congressional records show Democrat Joe Donnelly holds up to $50,000 in stock with Stewart Superior Corp., an arts and crafts company that has been in his family for generations.

Records show the company participates in a Mexican government program that allows companies to avoid some taxes and import duties on goods they manufacture in the country.

The company’s use of Mexican workers for some of its production seems to contradict Donnelly’s opposition to free-trade policies.

Donnelly’s campaign says he has a strong record of supporting American workers and will continue to do so. He is up for re-election in 2018.

