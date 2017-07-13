Potts leads TinCaps to fourth win in a row

BURLINGTON, Iowa – With a combination of strong pitching, sound defense, and timely hitting, the TinCaps beat the Burlington Bees (Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim), 5-1, on Thursday night at Community Field.

Jim McDade allowed an opposite-field, wind-aided home run to the second batter he faced, Jordan Zimmerman, but didn’t let that deter him. McDade kept Burlington (9-12, 40-50) off the board for the next six innings. In his seven frames on the mound, the right-hander from Pennsylvania struck out six without a walk. He threw 82 pitches — 61 of which went for strikes.

McDade’s counterpart, Jose Suarez, was quite impressive in his own right. The 19-year-old lefty limited Fort Wayne (14-7, 40-51) to just one hit and a walk in five innings, while fanning nine.

But the TinCaps took advantage of the Bees’ bullpen. Right fielder Nate Easley greeted reliever Ty Barkell (L) in the top of the sixth with a leadoff double. Then with two outs, second baseman Reinaldo Ilarraza drew a walk. Left fielder Jorge Ona took advantage of his opportunity by belting a double to the gap in left-center field to bring both runners in. First baseman Brad Zunica followed with a single to plate Oña and make it 3-1.

In the eighth, third baseman Hudson Potts scorched a two-out single to center that brought home Ilarraza, who singled, and Oña, who walked. The 18-year-old Potts finished with a game-high three hits.

Hansel Rodriguez followed McDade with a perfect eighth and ninth.

Next Game

Friday, July 14 @ Burlington (7:30 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: RH Reggie Lawson

– Bees Probable Starter: RH Joe Gatto

