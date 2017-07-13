Police search for source of falling bullet that killed boy

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — Forensic experts from northwest Indiana say it’s possible to find the source of a falling bullet that fatally struck a 13-year-old boy.

Hammond police tell the Post-Tribune that they believe Noah Inman was struck by a bullet that was likely fired into the sky by someone nearby on July 1. He later died at a Chicago hospital.

Charles Steele is a forensic lecturer at Purdue University Northwest and adjunct instructor at University of Illinois-Chicago. He says detectives must reconstruct the scene by determining where people were standing. They can then figure out the bullet’s trajectory by using where the bullet entered and exited before hitting the ground.

Steele says police may not identify a specific location, but a trajectory can give them a search radius.

Funeral services for Noah are scheduled for Friday.

