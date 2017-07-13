Angola Police arrest Michigan man for holding up Pharmacy

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) Police arrested a Michigan man with an active warrant after they say he held up a pharmacy.

53-year-old Kenneth Alan Baker walked into the C-V-S this afternoon with a handgun around 2 p.m. Thursday. He walked up to the counter, pointed the gun at the Pharmacist and demanded money and drugs. Someone then called police and officers surrounded the building with the suspect inside.

Officers then saw the suspect leave the store and head South. He was ordered to stop but didn’t listen so an officer tazed him. The suspect was then taken into custody. No one inside the store was hurt.

Records show that the suspect has an active parole warrant in Michigan. All of the medications and money was found along with the handgun.

Investigators also found out the suspect used a stolen vehicle from Clare, Michigan. Baker faces felony robbery, pointing a firearm, felony possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle and a Parole Violation warrant from Michigan.

The case is still under investigation. The Angola City Police were assisted by the Stueben County Sheriff’s Department, the Indiana State Police and the Fremont Police Department.