Indiana Minority Health Fair offers free screenings

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — People can get their cholesterol level checked, their body mass index analyzed and their stroke risk assessed, all for free, at the Indiana Black and Minority Health Fair through Sunday at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.

The Indiana State Department of Health will offer attendees more than $2,000 worth of free screenings during the health fair that opens Thursday in conjunction with Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration. Admission is free.

Providers also will offer lead testing for children and provide cooking demonstrations and healthy activities throughout the weekend.

State Health Commissioner Jerome Adams says minority populations often are disproportionately affected by chronic disease. He encourages “Hoosiers to take advantage of the free screenings so they can take steps to improve their health.”

