Indiana governor to unveil list of infrastructure projects

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is set to announce a list of infrastructure projects that will get funding in the coming years.

The Republican governor plans to unveil his Next Level Road Plan during a news conference in Indianapolis this morning.

Holcomb and the GOP-dominated Legislature made raising taxes to pay for infrastructure projects a top priority this year.

During the legislative session that ended in April they approved a package that hikes more than 40 taxes and fees, including a 10 cent per gallon increase in Indiana’s fuel tax.

The money will only get lawmakers part of the way toward realizing their goal.

They expect that they will need to begin tolling some interstates in the coming years to truly cover the state’s needs.

