“Carpool Conversations” with TinCaps infielder Nate Easley

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The fact that Nate Easley is a professional baseball player should come as no surprise – he’s got baseball in his blood.

The TinCaps utility man is the son of former MLB second baseman Damion Easley. The elder Easley was an American League All-Star for the Detroit Tigers in 1998 and is considered on the best second baseman of his era.

Nate talks about growing up in a baseball family, the cleanliness of his roommates and their “floor closets.” and his intriguing pre-pitch ritual of sniffing the pine tar on his bat.

Click on the VIDEO for this week’s Carpool Conversation fueled by Phil’s One Stop and Marathon.