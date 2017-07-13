Car crashes into Indiana house, killing 2 children inside

FRANKFORT, Ind. (AP) — Authorities a car crashed into the living room of a rural central Indiana home, killing two children who were inside.

The car went off a county road about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and ran into the house a few miles outside Frankfort. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department says the children were killed on impact and a 37-year-old woman inside the house was injured and flown to an Indianapolis hospital.

The department says a 17-year-old girl was driving the car that went through a ditch and a grass field before running into the house. Several people inside the car were taken to local hospitals with injuries.

The department says it is investigating what led up to the crash about 30 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Additional information about those killed wasn’t immediately released.

