7 Indiana astronauts expected at Gus Grissom museum events

MITCHELL, Ind. (AP) — Fundraising events for the museum honoring southern Indiana native Gus Grissom are getting a boost from some of his fellow astronauts.

Organizers expect seven Indiana-born astronauts to attend Saturday’s activities in the Lawrence County city of Mitchell to benefit the Gus Grissom Boyhood home. Grissom was one of the seven original Project Mercury astronauts and the second American to fly in space.

Museum president Steve Grissom, the astronaut’s cousin, tells The Indianapolis Star that all but two living astronauts from Indiana are expected Saturday. Activities include a roundtable discussion and the chance for visitors to have a photo taken with all the astronauts for $50.

Grissom and two other astronauts died in 1967 when a flash fire swept through their Apollo spacecraft during a pre-launch test.

