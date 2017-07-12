West Lake Association hosts ‘Call to Action’ meeting

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The West Lakes Association hosted a ‘Call to Action’ meeting Wednesday night to discuss what steps need to be taken to prevent future flooding.

It was the first of three planned meetings where residents voiced their concerns after extensive flooding happened in the area.

The Association touched on topics like “Aid and Recovery” as well as “Mitigation and Prevention.”

They also discussed how local, state and federal agencies might be able to help in recovery efforts.

Those living in the area shared about the impact of the flooding.

The other two meetings are scheduled for July 18th and July 26th. We will post times, locations, and agendas for those meetings as they are released.