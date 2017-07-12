TRF Raft Race canceled due to high river levels

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In a raft race there is always a winner.

But sometimes Mother Nature wins.

Due to recent heavy rainfall, Three Rivers Festival organizers canceled the annual raft race event due to high river levels.

“Although we look forward to this tradition every year, we will always err on the side of caution when it comes to the safety of our community and volunteers,” said Jake Hammer, Executive Director of the Three RIvers Festival.

The race was scheduled for July 15 and will not be rescheduled.

Hammer said the elevated water levels has also increased the speed of the currents.

Registrants for the annual raft race will be issued a full refund. Hammer said those who registered should contact the festival office if they have not received a refund by July 31.