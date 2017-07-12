Several inches of rain causes severe flooding in Chicago area



CHICAGO (CNN) Residents in and around Chicago woke up Wednesday to significant flooding in areas.

Numerous vehicles stalled and were abandoned after being driven into high water on flooded streets.

A Chicago TV station captured video of a woman climbing out of her car after she got stuck.

Up to six inches of rain fell in Lake County, Illinois while areas of suburban Chicago saw at least four inches.

There have been no reports of injuries so far.

According to the Associated Press, heavy thunderstorms are flooding roads in southern Wisconsin have caused Amtrak to suspend service between Milwaukee and Chicago.

Amtrak says local flooding in Kenosha County and Lake County, Illinois has led to a train track closure affecting the Hiawatha line. Amtrak did not say when restoration of service was expected.