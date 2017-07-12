Runner to cross the nation to fight addiction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A marathon runner from Fort Wayne plans on running across the country to bring awareness to drug and alcohol addiction. The project he’s involved with is called “Chris Cross the Nation”.

Chris Miller will run 20-30 miles every day starting Monday, July 17 in Liberty State Park, New Jersey with the goal of finishing five months later in Venice Beach, California. The run will take him through 22 cities including Fort Wayne.

The five-month journey will take him through 22 cities, including Fort Wayne.

Miller also encourages others to run along with him. To follow along his journey go to the Facebook page, Instagram or search for #SeeChrisRun.