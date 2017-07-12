Law firm gives $17K to Beds4Kids program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) That’ll buy a few beds for a few kids.

Beckman Lawson law firm on Wednesday donated $17,837 to the Mustard Seed Furniture Bank’s Beds4Kids program. The check presentation was held on the patio of Park Place on Main in downtown Fort Wayne.

The donation came out of Beckman Lawson’s “Making Kids Dreams Come True” fundraising event.

Since 2002, the Mustard Seed Furniture Bank has provided more than 8,500 children with a bed, complete a new mattress and foundation, a frame, a pillow, sheets and a blanket.