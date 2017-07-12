Komets re-sign Cody Sol, Garrett Bartus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced Wednesday that Cody Sol has agreed to terms and will return for his fourth season patrolling the Fort Wayne blue line.

Sol (Sole), 26, completed the 2016-17 campaign scoring career highs of seven goals and 24 points in 56 games while leading the Komets for his third straight year in penalty minutes with 162. Sol contributed a goal and four points appearing in all 10 playoff games.

“Cody Sol represents totally what it means to be a Komet,” Fort Wayne general manager David Franke said. “His passion, work ethic and physical game are in the true Komet way. Even his offensive side of the game has improved every season. This is an important signing for the Komets.”

The Woodstock, Ontario native logged five seasons of juniors play in the OHL from 2007-08 to 2011-12 skating stints with Saginaw and Kitchener. Sol was selected by Atlanta in round 5 of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft and made his pro debut appearing in one AHL game with Chicago during the 2009-10 season.

In 2012-13 Sol added 26 AHL games with St. John’s while making his ECHL debut scoring five goals, eight points and 109 penalty minutes in 25 games with Colorado. Sol joined the Ontario Reign for 2013-14 and added six goals, 16 points and 121 penalty minutes to his ECHL career totals.

The 6-foot, 5-inch, 242-pound defenseman has amassed 16 goals, 63 points and 575 penalty minutes since arriving in Fort Wayne in 2014-15 and has overall totaled 27 goals, 87 points and 805 penalty minutes in 283 ECHL career games.

Sol was honored with the Bud Gallmeier Memorial Trophy for Community Service in 2015-16. He capped last season with Fort Wayne’s Defenseman of the Year award.

The Komets also announced that goaltender Garrett Bartus has re-signed. The 27-year old netminder will be entering his fifth year as a pro. “Last season Garrett stepped in and really gave us solid goaltending,” Franke stated. “I’m hoping for more of the same this season.”

Bartus registered his first full season in 2013-14 with the ECHL’s Evansville IceMen scoring a 3.30 goals-against average and 8-9-6 record in 24 appearances. The St. Charles, Illinois native posted a record of 27-7-1, 2.68 goals-against average and .905 save percentage last season with Fort Wayne in 33 games and added four shutouts. Bartus capped the year earning Fort Wayne’s Unsung Hero Award.

The addition of Sol and Bartus pushes the preseason roster to 11 players. Sol joins defensemen Jason Binkley, Curtis Leonard and Ryan Lowney. Forwards include Taylor Crunk, Mason Baptista, Gabriel Desjardins, Jamie Schaafsma, Dennis Kravchenko and Garrett Thompson and Bartus becomes the first goaltender in the early lineup.